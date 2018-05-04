UPDATE: Light plane lands upside down in crash

UPDATE 4.55PM: An ambulance spokesman has confirmed that the pilot of a light aircraft at Branyan suffered cuts to his head and muscle pain.

UPDATE 4.45PM: The man involved in a light plane crash at Branyan has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE 4.40PM: Police and fire crews are still investigating the crashed plane.

UPDATE 4.22PM: NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt is at the scene of the incident and says police at the scene believe the aircraft ran out of power before crashing on a Branyan property.

Despite landing upside-down, a male pilot managed to walk away from the plane unharmed, according to police.

Ambulance, police and fire crews are all still on scene.

UPDATE 4.10PM: It is believed the pilot of the plane has managed to walk away from the aircraft.

It is not known if anyone else was on board.

4PM: CREWS are responding to reports of a light plane crash in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail understands the aircraft has come down on private property at Branyan.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to what has been reported as a major incident.

No other information on the severity of the incident is available at this time.

