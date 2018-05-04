Menu
Crashed plane at Bundaberg
News

UPDATE: Light plane lands upside down in crash

Mikayla Haupt
Crystal Jones
by and
4th May 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM

UPDATE 4.55PM: An ambulance spokesman has confirmed that the pilot of a light aircraft at Branyan suffered cuts to his head and muscle pain. 

UPDATE 4.45PM: The man involved in a light plane crash at Branyan has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital. 

UPDATE 4.40PM: Police and fire crews are still investigating the crashed plane.

UPDATE 4.22PM: NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt is at the scene of the incident and says police at the scene believe the aircraft ran out of power before crashing on a Branyan property. 

Despite landing upside-down, a male pilot managed to walk away from the plane unharmed, according to police. 

Ambulance, police and fire crews are all still on scene. 

UPDATE 4.10PM: It is believed the pilot of the plane has managed to walk away from the aircraft. 

It is not known if anyone else was on board.

The area in Branyan where the plane came down.
The area in Branyan where the plane came down. Google Maps

4PM: CREWS are responding to reports of a light plane crash in Bundaberg. 

The NewsMail understands the aircraft has come down on private property at Branyan. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to what has been reported as a major incident. 

No other information on the severity of the incident is available at this time. 

More to come 

branyan plane crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

