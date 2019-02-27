BREAKING:Car thieves dump one, take off in other stolen car

LOOKOUT: Mackay Police are trying to apprehend alleged car thieves

LOOKOUT: Mackay Police are trying to apprehend alleged car thieves TAHLIA STEHBENS

UPDATE 7.25PM: TWO MEN travelling in a stolen car stole a second car earlier this evening on Stockroute Road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair arrived at a property on Stockroute Road when one got out of the car, allegedly threatened a woman and stole her car before the pair took off again in both vehicles.

This woman reported the crime to police. When speaking with police she reported one of the men was carrying "what appeared to be a knife".

The first stolen car, which was involved in an evade police offence earlier, was dumped in a cane paddock.

The pair are believed to be travelling in the second car. Their location is unknown but police are working to locate them.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

UPDATE 6.50PM: A POLICE spokeswoman confirmed a car found dumped in a paddock was stolen.

She said if the car was the vehicle was involved in a reported armed robbery earlier today police may use further tactics help apprehend any offenders.

UPDATE 6.33PM: TWO police crews are on the scene at Stockroute Road after a car was reportedly stolen at knifepoint.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a third crew was working to help apprehend the two people allegedly involved in the offence.

The stolen vehicle was last seen on Stockroute Road travelling in the direction of Boundary Road.

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm is crews were using stingers in efforts to stop the vehicle.

INITIAL: POLICE are reportedly setting up stingers in an effort to apprehend two people who allegedly stole a car near Te Kowai.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed crews were investigating a stolen car.

There are reports that one of two people is possibly armed with a knife.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Boundary Road.

More to come.