Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.

 

 

The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

More Stories

accident cavill avenue glass gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD WATCH: All eyes on the upper Clarence catchment

        Premium Content FLOOD WATCH: All eyes on the upper Clarence catchment

        Weather After heavy rainfalls and more predicted, upstream residents consider whether we could be in for our first ever December flood.

        CLARENCE WEATHER: Latest rainfall and flood information

        CLARENCE WEATHER: Latest rainfall and flood information

        Weather Several weather and flood warnings currently in place

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        News Two loud voices, one strong group, a fruity pick and an arty type open up the list...

        SPORT RESULTS: Latest news from Clarence sporting clubs

        Premium Content SPORT RESULTS: Latest news from Clarence sporting clubs

        Sport Keep up to date with the latest news and results from sporting clubs across the...