UPDATE: Water police continue search for missing yachtsman

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is involved in a search for a missing yachtsman.

UPDATE: Nothing has been located after the Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted a search pattern between Woody Head north of Yamba through to Angourie south of Yamba.

NSW Water Police are continuing with the investigation in the last known location of the sailor from the yacht.

The helicopter crew were directed by AMSA to dispatch a self locating datum marker buoy (SLDMB) which is designed to measure surface ocean currents. It will emit a signal every 30mins to allow search authorities to plot the potential search area for both Marine Rescue vessels and aircraft.

The yacht has since been towed into Yamba harbour.

The Westpac Helicopter said they will have further information in the morning.

BEFORE: A SEARCH is underway for a missing yachtsman off the Clarence Coast.

A spokesman for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service said it had been tasked by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to conduct a search off Yamba.

"Reports received have stated that a solo yachtsman is missing from the vessel," the spokesman said.

"The initial search area will be conducted just off the coast of Yamba and in the bar area of Clarence River."

Further information to follow.