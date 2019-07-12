BREAKING: Search underway for missing man

SEARCH ON: Police are currently looking for a man who has been missing for three days.

A SEARCH operation is currently underway for a man missing on the North Coast.

About 4.20pm today a search operation commenced after the vehicle of Lachlan Cairns, 46, was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

The vehicle, a red Holden Colorado utility, was discovered three days ago and today Mr Cairns was reported missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, involving police and SES.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.