Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH ON: Police are currently looking for a man who has been missing for three days.
SEARCH ON: Police are currently looking for a man who has been missing for three days.
News

BREAKING: Search underway for missing man

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Jul 2019 8:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH operation is currently underway for a man missing on the North Coast.

About 4.20pm today a search operation commenced after the vehicle of Lachlan Cairns, 46, was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

The vehicle, a red Holden Colorado utility, was discovered three days ago and today Mr Cairns was reported missing to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, involving police and SES.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

coffs clarence police emergency missing man police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    Dressed up for a free beer and ego boost

    premium_icon Dressed up for a free beer and ego boost

    People and Places DEX journalist Jarrard Potter tries his hand at the catwalk

    Kids' fashion on track to entertain at Maclean Cup Day

    premium_icon Kids' fashion on track to entertain at Maclean Cup Day

    News Popular event saved from possible move by volunteers

    Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day ordeal

    premium_icon Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day...

    Crime The horrific attack was recorded on a phone message bank.