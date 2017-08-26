Serious collision halts highway traffic

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway after a crash near Tyndale.

TRAFFIC has come to a standstill on the Pacific Highway this morning after two cars were involved in a collision.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at Tyndale due to a serious two car crash near Grafton Street.

Northbound traffic can use The Summerland Way to Casino and Bruxner Highway to Lismore and West Ballina to return to the Pacific Highway.

The Ulmarra Ferry is reportedly backed up due to motorist trying to avoid the crash.

Southbound traffic can use Bruxner Highway to Lismore and Casino then The Summerland Way to Grafton to rejoin the Pacific Highway.

Local traffic can also use the Bluff Point Ferry to avoid the crash.

A serious collision on the Pacific Highway between Ulmarra and Tyndale has stopped traffic in both directions. Caitlan Charles

Emergency services are on scene, while traffic response and council crews are attending.

Motorists are advised to allow plenty of additional travel time.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com