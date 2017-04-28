BREAKING: At least seven injured in Yamba balcony collapse

UPDATE, 10.30PM: A MAN who was on the balcony when it collapsed has described hearing a weird noise about 10 minutes before the accident.

"Someone stood back and we heard this 'cling', like plastic, and thought what's… that?" he said.

"We checked it and the flashing that comes down off the wall onto the deck …. as we walked off about an inch wasn't screwed in, it had been pulled out.

"About 10 minutes later it started a little bit of a shower so we moved back, and it just went whoof, that was it.

"All they did was just move to that particular spot and just collapsed. They just moved, they just dropped."

9:30PM: AT LEAST seven people have been injured in a balcony collapse in Yamba tonight.

It is believed there are no critical injuries from the incident, which happened just before 8.30pm at a house on Clarence St.

However, police on scene said injuries included suspected spinal injuries and fractures, lacerations and concussion.

Paramedics, police and firefighters are on the scene, and the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter earlier landed on Yamba Oval to transport the more seriously injured.

It is understood at least one person will be airlifted to Lismore Hospital, while another is being driven to Lismore Hospital.

An image taken from the scene of a balcony collapse in Yamba. Clair Morton

A third person has been driven via ambulance to Maclean. Parts of Clarence St are currently blocked off.

It is believed that the people were a group from Queensland having a pre-wedding gathering with friends, with both the bride and groom of the party believed to be among the injured.

One of the people on the balcony said that there was no warning for the collapse, and the balcony was not overcrowded.