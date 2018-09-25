Menu
AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed.
Crime

SIEGE UPDATE: 54-year-old man taken into custody

Boni Holmes
by
25th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

UPDATE:

The siege has come to an end with police officers taking a 54-year-old man into custody.

Officers told the Chronicle they were called to the May St home in Granville over a "neighbourhood dispute".

It is believed the situation escalated when an officer saw what he believed to be a firearm.

The man is assisting detectives with enquiries. 

 

EARLIER 2.19PM: DOZENS of police officers have locked down May St in Maryborough where a man is believed to be armed. 

The entrance to May St from Dundas St has been blocked with police vehicles and the entrance from Cambridge St has been blocked with road spikes.

More than 20 uniformed and plain clothes police officers are on the scene with nine police vehicles parked.

The Chronicle understands several officers are wearing bulletproof vests and have guns in hand. 

A neighbour, who lives on Dundas St, told the Chronicle police officers first arrived on the street about 12.30pm.

 

MORE TO COME...

