BREAKING: Sullohern to set sail to Commonwealth Games

Celia Sullohern reacts after winning the Zatopek Womens 10,000m race at the 57th edition of Zatopek athletic championships at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Thursday, December 14, 2017. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVID CROSLING

ATHLETICS: Yamba's multisport athlete Celia Sullohern will compete at her maiden Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

Sullohern was one of 14 athletes named by Athletics Australia to take part in the games in a live announcement via social media channels today, where she will compete in the 10,000m run.

The 25-year-old shot into contention for a spot on the Australian team after taking out the Zatopek 10,000m National Championships in Melbourne in December.

While she was among the top candidates for selection, only earlier this month the athlete said Commonwealth Games had been pushed to the far reaches of her mind as she focussed on upcoming triathlon events.

"I have done everything I can, and I am stoked with the results I have been able to post,” Sullohern told the Daily Examiner. "It is completely out of my hands, and I kind of like that feeling. There's no need to worry about it.

"I am not making any real fixed plans or goals ahead, I just want to continue what I was enjoying doing last year.”

Sullohern, a former national cross-country champion, impressed on many fields in 2017 winning multiple triathlons in her first attempt at the sport while also being first across the line in the Melbourne Marathon.

Her efforts on the track saw her named the Clarence Valley Senior Sportsperson of Year at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards in November. Only earlier this month she was voted Sportsperson of the Month for December as she kicked off 2018 in the same vein.