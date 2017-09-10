NCF FOOTBALL: Yamba wall stands tall in decider

SOCCER: After more than two hours of gripping football, Majos 2nd Division have been left to rue another opportunity gone begging.

For the second year in a row the dominant Majos outfit slipped at the final hurdle as Yamba Breakers fought doggedly to claim premiership glory on the back of a penalty shootout win.

But it was not a final without its controversies as several key fouls went unnoticed by match officials.

The Breakers' back four stood defiant for the full 90 minutes despite the minor premiers throwing everything in their arsenal at the Yamba side.

After the final penalty attempt from Majos' Daniel Gavin went wide, Yamba captain Rock Bailey was left speechless soaking it all in.

"This is awesome mate, it is the best feeling ever," he said. "I told the boys this was my last season, I don't reckon I can go around again. It's awesome, I mean some of these boys are 15.

"We weren't given a chance in this final. To be fair we haven't put a full side out there all year. I think we had a bare 11 again today with a few guys backing up to help out. It was just a solid effort from everyone."

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Majos outfit who had been the dominant side all season finishing the year undefeated.

Standing on the field after the clash a desolate Majos captain Adam Bancroft refused to search for any excuses for his men.

"It is hard, it probably hasn't sunk in yet. We have played pretty hard all season, I think we were the dominant side all year, and to lose the game in penalties always hurts a bit," he said.

"We were missing one of our star players in Fraser (Robinson), but we have plenty of depth in our club and I think there are just no excuses today."

While his side appeared to be on the wrong side of the penalty count at the end of the clash Bancroft did not put any blame on the refereeing.

"Both sides had to deal with the calls out there and I'm never one to pay too much attention to the bad decisions," he said. "We can blame whoever we want but at the end of the day we needed to be the ones winning the football.

"Finals football is a funny thing but I am proud of the boys and the effort they put in."

With the scoreslocked at 0-0 at the end of full time and 30 minutes of extra time it was a perfect five-goal haul in penalties that helped Yamba to the title.