A little boy is in a serious condition after being kicked by a horse this afternoon (file photo). Liana Turner
Toddler serious after kicked in head by horse

Shelley Strachan
5th Jun 2018 5:23 PM | Updated: 6th Jun 2018 6:03 AM
UPDATE: A TODDLER kicked in the head by a horse on a farm near Gympie on Tuesday afternoon is now in a serious condition.

The little boy, aged about two years old, was transported from the Lobwein Road, Lagoon Pocket farm about 4.30pm in a stable condition but QAS said tonight his condition deteriorated to serious enroute to Gympie Hospital.

EARLIER:

UPDATE: A YOUNG boy has been transported to Gympie Hospital after receiving head injuries in a farm incident near Gympie this afternoon.

The young boys is believed to have been kicked in the head shortly before 4pm by a horse on the property. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the boy was in a stable condition.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to a property south of Gympie where it is believed a child has been kicked in the head by a horse. Paramedics are on the scene assessing the child. Little else is known about the incident as emergency crews are still on the way to the property which is believed to be at Lagoon Pocket.

