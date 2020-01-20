Menu
Subscribe
BREAKING: High-level Qld prison boss stood down

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Jan 2020 11:38 AM
A HIGH-RANKING executive at the beleaguered Townsville Correctional Centre has been suspended after being accused of inappropriately misusing his position.

Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall was stood down, Queensland Corrective Services confirmed on Monday morning, amid an ethical standards investigation.

It is understood this arose from allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources".

Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.
Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services expects the highest standards of ethical and professional standards from officers at every level of the organisation," a spokesman said.

"As the matter is subject of an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment."

Mr Hall's suspension is effective immediately.

Acting Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw will fill Mr Hall's role in his absence.

Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
