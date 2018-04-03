Tropical cyclone watch activated for Queensland

Cyclone Iris, pictured at 11.30pm Monday, April 3. Images from Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.

Cyclone Iris, pictured at 11.30pm Monday, April 3. Images from Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.

12.01AM TUESDAY:

A severe weather warning has been issued for destructive winds and heavy rainfall for people in parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Herbert and Lower Burdekin forecast districts.

"At 10pm Tropical cyclone Iris (Category 1) was located approximately 320km northeast of Townsville and moving slowly south southwest. It is expected to move southward and track closer to the coast and intensify to a Category 2 during Tuesday," the bureau's warning reads.

"Damaging and destructive wind gusts may develop within the warning area associated with the inner core of Tropical cyclone Iris.

"A Tropical Cyclone Advice has been issued for Tropical Cyclone Iris. A watch zone is current for the coast between Ayr to St Lawrence."

Damaging winds, with peak gusts in excess to 90km/h, may develop about the coast, islands and higher terrain within the warning area between Ayr and St Lawrence during Tuesday morning well ahead of the approach of the cyclone.

"Heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, is also possible between Ayr and Sarina is expected to develop later on Tuesday. Six hour totals of 150 to 200mm are possible," BOM warns.

A Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and St Lawrence is current. Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Proserpine, Bowen, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island.

11.45pm MONDAY:

A tropical cyclone watch has been declared for tropical cyclone Iris.

As of 11.45pm Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology advised the 'watch zone' includes Ayr to St Lawrence, including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands.

Cyclone Iris is currently a Category 1, sustained winds near the centre of 75 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 100 kilometres per hour and is about 345 kilometres east of Cairns and 325 kilometres northeast of Townsville.

It's moving south at 6 kilometres per hour.

Tropical cyclone Iris redeveloped in the Coral Sea off of the tropical Queensland coast earlier Monday morning, and has been moving slowly southwards and intensifying during Monday.

Tropical cyclone watch has been declared for tropical cyclone Iris. #CycloneIris https://t.co/rVLE6i5J4y pic.twitter.com/rE7wjjSsdm — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 2, 2018

Tropical cyclone Iris is expected to continue moving slowly to the south during Tuesday while continuing to intensify, before curving more to the southeast, parallel to the Queensland coast on Wednesday. At this stage, the cyclone is not expected to cross the Queensland coast, but may approach the coast close enough to produce significant impacts.

Gales extend outwards to 150 kilometres from the centre and may develop about coastal and island communities between Ayr and St Lawrence, including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands, early Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding may develop during Tuesday and Wednesday. A flood watch is current for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and St Lawrence.

Oz Cyclone Chasers shows the latest track map shows a "less sharp easterly shift which takes it marginally closer to the coast".

"As mentioned there is modelling from this afternoon that takes the system close enough to extend the gale force wind radius onto the coast along the Whitsundays and Mackay," they said.

"It is certainly one to keep an eye on and with the unpredictability of it so far more intriguing developments may occur yet."

OFFICIAL ADVICE FROM THE BOM

People between Ayr and St. Lawrence, including Mackay and the Whitsunday Islands, should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- Information is available from your local government

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).