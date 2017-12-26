Two injured in car collision on Pacific Highway

Southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway has been impacted by a collision between a truck and a car near Harwood.

UPDATE 4PM: TWO women are being treated by paramedics are a crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman confirmed paramedics were called just before 3.15pm to reports of a two-car crash.

He said a woman from one car was being treated for neck pain while the two children in the car with her were uninjured in the collision.

A woman from the second car involved in the crash was being treated for a knee injury. A man travelling with her appears to have escaped injury.

It is unknown at this stage whether any persons involved will need to be taken to hospital.

EARLIER: Emergency services have responded to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near Watts Lane at Harwood.

The collision occurred around 3.15pm, with southbound traffic affected by the crash.

It is understood at least person has been injured in the collision.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to exercise caution in the area.

