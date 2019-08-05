BREAKING: Truck, car crash closes highway

ON SCENE: Emergency services have responded to a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

TRAFFIC has been impacted in both directions following a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton this afternoon.

The collision between the truck and car occurred around 4.41pm today at Bom Bom, at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Centenary Dr.

Emergency services are attending the scene, and initial reports indicate four people have been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

BOM BOM (SOUTH OF GRAFTON): Allow extra travel time in both directions on the Pacific Hwy due to a truck and car crash at Centenary Dr. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) August 5, 2019

Traffic is blocked in both directions, and motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

The crash comes after an earlier incident at Cowper, where two cars collided at the end of the northbound overtaking lane of the highway.