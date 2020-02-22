Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash generic
Crash generic
Breaking

BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

Bill North
by
22nd Feb 2020 6:54 AM

THE Summerland Way is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

A truck and car were involved in a serious crash at Dilkoon north of Grafton after 4am.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the scene and closes the highway in both directions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes, allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Pacific Highway. The following diversion via Lawrence and Grafton is in place for lighter vehicles:

  •  Pringles Way
  • Richmond St
  • Bridge St
  • Lawrence Rd
  • Queen St
  • Summerland Way

There are no confirmed reports on injuries at this stage.

More details to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents telling it like it is

        premium_icon Residents telling it like it is

        News Visit to Nymboida throws up big questions in disaster response

        Dunn salutes Ally with golden tribute

        premium_icon Dunn salutes Ally with golden tribute

        Horses Murwillumbah trainer takes two in a row with victory in tribute race at Grafton

        Marking the spot of one of our potholes

        premium_icon Marking the spot of one of our potholes

        Council News There’s plenty of potholes around thanks to recent flooding, but for one person...

        Clean up in aisle five for our fireys at the Grafton Rowing Club

        premium_icon Clean up in aisle five for our fireys at the Grafton Rowing...

        Water Sports It’s a messy job but it’s one our heroes made short work of last week