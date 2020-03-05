Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has crashed down an embankment, into the mangroves near the power station.
A truck has crashed down an embankment, into the mangroves near the power station.
Breaking

BREAKING: Truck crashes down embankment, into mangroves

Sam Reynolds
Tegan Annett
5th Mar 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A B-DOUBLE truck has rolled down an embankment and crashed into mangroves near the Gladstone Power Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hanson Rd at 12.50pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to safely get out of the truck and has not sustained serious injuries.

She said it is believed the truck was not carrying anything at the time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services are also at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck crashed "well off the roadway and into the mangroves".

queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime Police are appealing for help from the public after an armed robbery in South Grafton

        • 5th Mar 2020 1:02 PM
        IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        premium_icon WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        News Roundabout might look a mess from the ground, but from up top you can see it coming...

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        Health It’s been a short, but intense campaign for Maclean Hospital. Here’s how people...