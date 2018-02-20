UPDATE: Trailer flips at South Grafton intersection

Chaotic scenes at a busy South Grafton intersection as afternoon traffic negotiates an overturned truck.

UPDATE: Traffic is flowing around the scene of a truck-rollover in South Grafton.

Police are manually diverting traffic around the incident, where one south-bound lane and both north bound lanes of Bent Street have been blocked at the Ryan Street roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, where a truck's dog trailer has tipped while negotiating the roundabout, forcing the truck onto the footpath at the bottom of Bent Street.

The driver was uninjured and was assisting police and heavy-vehicle recovery teams

Truck rolls at South Grafton: A dog trailer from a truck carrying pipes rolled over at the Bent and Ryan Street roundabout

More information to come.