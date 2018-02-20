Menu
Chaotic scenes at a busy South Grafton intersection as afternoon traffic negotiates an overturned truck.
News

UPDATE: Trailer flips at South Grafton intersection

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Feb 2018 3:19 PM

UPDATE: Traffic is flowing around the scene of a truck-rollover in South Grafton.

Police are manually diverting traffic around the incident, where one south-bound lane and both north bound lanes of Bent Street have been blocked at the Ryan Street roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, where a truck's dog trailer has tipped while negotiating the roundabout, forcing the truck onto the footpath at the bottom of Bent Street.

The driver was uninjured and was assisting police and heavy-vehicle recovery teams

PREVIOUSLY: THERE are chaotic scenes at a busy intersection in South Grafton as afternoon traffic negotiates an overturned truck trailer.

A second of two trailers being towed by a truck carrying metal poles tipped at the northbound Bent St exit of the roundabout at Ryan St. 

Several police vehicles and fire services attended the incident.

While it has not completely blocked traffic, one motorist described the scene as chaotic.

"There are two trailers on the back of the truck and the back one has metal poles," she said. "It looks like the poles have slipped and overturned the trailer.

"It's caused a bit of chaos at the bottom roundabout."

More information to come.

