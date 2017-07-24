Traffic queued up to 8km after two car collision

The location of a two car crash at Mororo on the Pacific Hwy.

UPDATE: Traffic delays of up to 45 minutes are expected on the Pacific Hwy at Mororo Rd after a two car collision earlier today.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting southbound traffic is backed up for more than 8km.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said one female passenger was transported to Maclean District Hospital with chest injuries.

The site is now cleared.

EARLIER: A TWO car collision on the Pacific Hwy at Mororo Rd is causing significant traffic delays in both directions.

Emergency services have been called to the collision, which happened around 1.30pm.

LiveTraffic NSW is warning motorists to expect significant delays and exercise caution.

More to come.