Two car crash blocked highway traffic

UPDATE 12.30PM: Traffic has been restored after an earlier collision between two cars on the Pacific Highway, 7km south of Grafton.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to take care on the road during periods of heavy traffic.

EARLIER: A TWO-car collision on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom has closed one lane of traffic this morning.

The collision occurred about 11.20am near Four Mile Lane. According to Live Traffic NSW, the southbound lane is currently closed.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.