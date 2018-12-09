Menu
DEPLOYED: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek.
Breaking

BREAKING: Double fatality closes highway at Glenugie

Jarrard Potter
by
9th Dec 2018 8:32 PM

UPDATE 9.30PM: Two people have been killed and one person injured following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway this evening.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision this evening, and two men in the car died at the scene. A female passenger was trapped in the vehicle 

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command remain on the scene conducting inquiries.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are currently closed, with a contraflow in place. Delays are expected.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek this evening, with unconfirmed reports from the scene indicating there have been two fatalities and one person trapped in the incident.

The collision occurred at about 8.01pm this evening, with emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services responding to the collision. Reports from the scene suggest a vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment approximately 500m south of Parker Rd on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic NSW map of Halfway Creek collision, 500m south of Parker Rd.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene as well.

Live Traffic NSW reports one of the two southbound lanes is closed, and advises motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

MORE TO COME.

