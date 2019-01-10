Menu
Shark attack in the Whitsundays
Shark attack in the Whitsundays
Breaking

BREAKING: Two injured in Whitsunday shark attack

Zizi Averill
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
10th Jan 2019 11:46 AM

Update 11.08:  A "very young female child" will be transported to Proserpine Hospital after sustaining serious injuries during a shark attack on Hamilton Island. 

A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child and a woman, in her 60s, were attacked by a shark while in "very shallow water" at Catseye Beach on the Island. 

The pair were both being treated on Hamilton Island Medical Centre. A report from paramedics says the child is suffering severe lacerations to her foot and her toe, while the woman received injuries to her leg. 

QAS became aware of the attack this morning at 9.30am when they responded to the incident. 

The young girl, who reportedly suffered the most severe injuries will be transported to the Proserpine Hospital by a Volunteer Marine Rescue Crew,  according to QAS. 

A VMR crew has been assembled- it is expected the patient will arrive at the hospital within two hours. 

Both patients are in a "stable condition" the QAS spokesperson said. 

Initial:

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services have reported a shark attack in shallow beach water on Hamilton Island. 

Two shark bites have been reported.

Patients are being treated at Hamilton Island Medical Centre.

One patient sustained a foot injury and the second patient a leg injury.

    Local Partners