TWO of the Clarence Valley's major roads are currently blocked in some way by fallen trees.

Just after 5pm, the Clarence was hit by heavy rain and strong winds.

Live traffic is reporting that northbound traffic is being affected 5kms north of Ulmarra on the Pacific Highway.

On the Gwydir Highway at Tindal Rd, traffic in both directions is being affected by a tree that has reportedly fallen down across the road.

Road users are advised to use caution and check Live Traffic for updates.