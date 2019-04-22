Menu
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side.
Breaking

BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

Jarrard Potter
Kathryn Lewis
by and
22nd Apr 2019 4:08 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way north of Grafton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a truck rolled near Pine St at Junction Hill and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway at about 4pm today.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident, which has left one truck on its side. Reports from the scene indicate HAZMAT teams are in attendance to clear up a significant oil spill.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill.
