UPDATE, 4PM: A CRASH between two trucks at Mororo has been cleared without incident.

Traffic on the Pacific Highway is now flowing smoothly.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Mororo.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident happened about 2km south of Jacky Bulbin Flat Rd.

One of two southbound lanes are closed, and motorists are advised to use caution due to slow-moving traffic.

It is believed no-one has been injured. More to come.