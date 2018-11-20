Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fire at a car dealership in M'boro
Offbeat

BREAKING: Man in hospital after fire at car dealership

Jessica Lamb
Annie Perets
by and
20th Nov 2018 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a car dealership.

Two vehicles inside a workshop at a business on Adelaide St, Maryborough caught fire about noon on Tuesday.

Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20.
Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20. Jessica Lamb

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male patient suffered facial burns.

He was in a a stable condition when taken to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the workplace accident.

Adelaide St has reopened to normal traffic.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Bradley Spencer said pressure hoses and foam were used to extinguish the fire, which was out by about 12.20pm. 

The blaze coming from the two lit cars, which were parked in a workshop, caused damage to the roof.

Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership.
Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership. Jessica Lamb

The Chronicle understands that smoke spread into other areas of the business. 

Fighterfighters are currently conducting safety checks inside the premises. 

editors picks fcfire fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    premium_icon SHORTAGE: Why this petrol station is happy to run dry

    Business The response has been so swift that they have often run out of fuel, even after deliveries that day

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    • 20th Nov 2018 2:43 PM
    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

    Opinion How did Valley residents take the news? Not too well it seems

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    Local Partners