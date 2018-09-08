Menu
Ambulance crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman trapped after crash on Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
by
8th Sep 2018 1:42 PM

1:45pm: EARLY reports have emerged regarding a single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police were yet to arrive on the scene but said it was reported to them at 1.18pm today.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway in Kunwarara, south of Marlborough.

MAPS: A single vehicle crash occurred near Kunwarara near Marlborough this afternoon.
A 22-year-old woman is trapped in the vehicle suffering from a head injury and multiple fractures to her arm.

The other woman, a 23-year-old is free from the vehicle and walking around after suffering bruising to the head.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions with debris scattered on the road.

It is understood the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene and a tow truck was working to clear the scene.

It was estimated to be cleared by 2.30pm.

More to follow.

