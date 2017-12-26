Menu
BREAKING: Yamba Fair evacuated

FIRE crews arrived at Yamba Shopping Fair a short time ago after an automatic alarm went off. Shoppers were forced to evacuate.

It is alleged that a faulty alarm in the storage area of Priceline Pharmacy was the source of the problem. 

Topics:  fire evacuation yamba shopping fair

Grafton Daily Examiner
