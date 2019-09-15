Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Yamba restaurant engulfed in flames

Bill North
by
15th Sep 2019 5:57 AM

FIRE crews battled to save a a popular restaurant in Yamba from destruction in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood there are currently four fire crews, ambulance, police and Essential Energy attending the scene at Sassafras Pasta and Pizza Restaurant.

At this stage there are no confirmed reports of injury or the cause of the fire.

Earlier this week the Yamba pizza shop's management announced it had offered discounts for emergency services personnel, and free food for those out on the firefront.

"20% off tonight for our emergency service workers just let the girls on the phone/at the counter know," their Facebook post read.   "For those currently out controlling the fires down here it's on the house with free delivery just give us a call and let us know what you need and where to bring it.   "Thanks for all you have done x."

More to come.

More Stories

fire sassafras structure fire yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man suffers neck injuries swimming at Valley beach

    premium_icon Man suffers neck injuries swimming at Valley beach

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a man who hit his head on a sandbank while taking a swim on a beach south of Yamba

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Quarry operators slugged $15k fine by EPA

    premium_icon Quarry operators slugged $15k fine by EPA

    Environment Company running Woodford Island quarry penalised

    NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    premium_icon NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    Opinion The most positive steps are often the most painful