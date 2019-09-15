BREAKING: Yamba restaurant engulfed in flames

FIRE crews battled to save a a popular restaurant in Yamba from destruction in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood there are currently four fire crews, ambulance, police and Essential Energy attending the scene at Sassafras Pasta and Pizza Restaurant.

At this stage there are no confirmed reports of injury or the cause of the fire.

Earlier this week the Yamba pizza shop's management announced it had offered discounts for emergency services personnel, and free food for those out on the firefront.

"20% off tonight for our emergency service workers just let the girls on the phone/at the counter know," their Facebook post read. "For those currently out controlling the fires down here it's on the house with free delivery just give us a call and let us know what you need and where to bring it. "Thanks for all you have done x."

More to come.