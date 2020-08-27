Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

BREAKTHROUGH: Police make arrest over East Lismore death

Alison Paterson
27th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death after a woman's body was found at an East Lismore home last Saturday.

A NSW Police spokesman this afternoon confirmed a woman was currently speaking with police.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested about 1pm today (Thursday, August 27) on McNaughton Place, Maclean," the spokesman said.

"She was taken to Maclean Police Station where she is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"No further information is available at this time."

NSW Police Media said at around 10.40am on Saturday, August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

More Stories

crime. lismore maclean northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROARING TRADE: Grafton ‘desperate for more tradesmen’

        Premium Content ROARING TRADE: Grafton ‘desperate for more tradesmen’

        Careers JUST two years after completing his appreniceship and going solo Peter Quiring has a team of 10 and looking to grow.

        REVEALED: Your first look at our newest ambulance station

        Premium Content REVEALED: Your first look at our newest ambulance station

        Health Have a look at how Iluka’s hard-fought ambulance station will appear after it is...

        COVER IMAGES: Sunrise over the Sandon

        Premium Content COVER IMAGES: Sunrise over the Sandon

        Life GALLERY: Clarence Valley photographers share their favourite moment

        Conservatorium working to bring music to children

        Premium Content Conservatorium working to bring music to children

        Music COVID-19 restrictions have changed how Clarence Valley Conservatorium delivers...