Breaking up not so hard to do at Valentine’s Day event

IT'S a Valentine's Day event with a unique twist - a 'breakup bootcamp' to teach women how to manage their bust-ups in a healthy way.

Organiser Nikita Martin said the workshop was aimed at women sick of dating the wrong guys and to give them the tools to create happy love lives.

"Women can discover the science behind their breakup blues and learn proven coping methods for an enriching healing journey," she said.

The workshop combines psychology, holistic therapy and nutrition. It follows the success of a similar event in Townsville recently and is the first Ms Martin, a counsellor, has hosted on the Gold Coast.

"This is not just for those who recently broken up, it's also for unhealthy habits in love, making sure you don't bring emotional baggage and fears into your next relationship, as well as warning signs to look out for in guys," she said.

Ms Martin's own life experience motivated her to host the bootcamp.

"I was never taught how to cope with breakups, so I used to deal with them in really unhealthy ways - by sleeping too much, stalking, not eating and obsessive thinking," she said.

"I thought I was the only person who dealt with them like this, but after discussions with family and friends, I realised I wasn't alone.

Nikita Martin is the founder of breakup bootcamps to help women get over their old relationships. Nikita ready to go with breakup bootcamps at Little Mermaid at Mermaid Beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Now I deal with breakups in healthier ways and I want other women to do the same. This workshop is also for people in unhealthy, toxic relationships and for those who have attracted the wrong guys," she said

"This is a women's-only event and we provide a safe, supportive network in which you can share your story if you wish to and hear stories shared by others."

Women who attend will each take home a 30-day goal plan and will have access to an online support group.

"This Valentine's Day, we're encouraging every women to learn to fall in love with herself and each one will take home a rose," Ms Martin said.

The workshop will be held at the Little Mermaid Café on the Gold Coast Highway from 4pm-7pm on Thursday.

The cost is $119. Email breakupbootcampaustralia@gmail.com or phone 0412 349 195.