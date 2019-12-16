Breakwell breaks down low-scoring Lawrence outfit

Yamba's Ian Holder was influencial, claiming two wickets and scoring 29 runs against Lawrence on Saturday. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

LCCA FIRST GRADE : After a 197-run loss to Harwood last weekend, anything would have been better for a struggling Lawrence outfit.

Coming up against fourth- placed Yamba, the small-town club had a good chance to find an elusive first win of the season but their resilient opposition had other ideas to hold them to 92 runs off 34.2 overs.

Yamba wasted no time chasing the total, finishing with 2/94 off just 21 overs.

Going out to bat first, Lawrence got off to one of their best starts for the season with Matisse Thiering (49) and Tom Gerrard (11) forming a 39-run partnership at Barry Watts Oval.

Yamba captain Laurie Urquhart delivered the ball to unstick Gerrard and the wickets started to fall fast for Lawrence as Matt Breakwell (4 for 15 off 8), Holder (2 for 14 off 5) and Noah Green (2 for 5 off 5.2) started to find their rhythm.

Backing up to bat, Holder (29 not out) and captain Urquhart (50) breezed their way towards the total before James Forbes (12) stepped in to finish off the job.

Lawrence youngster Kai Watterson (2 for 8 off 4) was a standout on the attack for his side once again, taking two wickets to give Yamba a fright but the competition new boys were too strong.

A second season victory keeps Yamba in touch with middle-of-the-table sides Harwood and Iluka as they sit just six points behind the pack.

Lawrence will need to stay positive in search of their first win of the season, as Maclean pull away from the pack ahead of the finals.