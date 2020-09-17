Bream back on the bite in the Clarence this week

Offshore fishing has been eventful for anglers this week who have returned home with a variety of catches. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.

THE back channels on the southern side of the Clarence have been really firing this week, including at Palmers Channel, which does not often appear in these columns every week - probably because two of the most ardent anglers I know live on its banks.

Mitch Salters topped the list with a bream of 1.030kg taken on mullet gut bait.

John Causley, who does much of his fishing at Shelley, scored beam from 888g to 922g.

Jimmy Barwick, of Lawrence, tried rock hopping at Lovers Point and scored a bream of 964g

The bream have returned from their spawning run and Gordon Middleton of Lawrence landed fish from 408g to 790g on a bread bait.

This was always one of my secret weapons, usually fishing for drummer at Avoca, but I scored quite a few bream and other fish as well.

A few whiting are starting to turn up again, while Reef Ives landed a flathead of 3.3kg on Whiting Beach.

The Middle Wall is also providing for Terry Daly with a fish of 808g, but Mick Brookes of Yamba has found a new secret spot around the oyster leases which produced a blackfish of 752g.

Oyster Channel is continuing to produce some big Mangrove Jack with Mat Jaques landing one of 3.15kg on mullet gut.

Crag Fewell of Grafton tried rock hopping at Wooli and returned with a groper of 5.8kg.

Offshore boats are doing particularly well on flathead on the northern grounds, as well as a mixed bag of snapper and Venus tusk fish.

However catches generally on the southern grounds appear to be of better quality - less flathead and more tuskies.

A golden sweetlip of 1.8kg was taken off Black Rock by another refugee from Queensland Shane Upton.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight Angler Species Weight Angler Bream 2.146 2/4//20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dwayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/30 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mackerel 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 7.000 6/8/20 Mark Billen Iluka Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

