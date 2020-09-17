Bream back on the bite in the Clarence this week
THE back channels on the southern side of the Clarence have been really firing this week, including at Palmers Channel, which does not often appear in these columns every week - probably because two of the most ardent anglers I know live on its banks.
Mitch Salters topped the list with a bream of 1.030kg taken on mullet gut bait.
John Causley, who does much of his fishing at Shelley, scored beam from 888g to 922g.
Jimmy Barwick, of Lawrence, tried rock hopping at Lovers Point and scored a bream of 964g
The bream have returned from their spawning run and Gordon Middleton of Lawrence landed fish from 408g to 790g on a bread bait.
This was always one of my secret weapons, usually fishing for drummer at Avoca, but I scored quite a few bream and other fish as well.
A few whiting are starting to turn up again, while Reef Ives landed a flathead of 3.3kg on Whiting Beach.
The Middle Wall is also providing for Terry Daly with a fish of 808g, but Mick Brookes of Yamba has found a new secret spot around the oyster leases which produced a blackfish of 752g.
Oyster Channel is continuing to produce some big Mangrove Jack with Mat Jaques landing one of 3.15kg on mullet gut.
Crag Fewell of Grafton tried rock hopping at Wooli and returned with a groper of 5.8kg.
Offshore boats are doing particularly well on flathead on the northern grounds, as well as a mixed bag of snapper and Venus tusk fish.
However catches generally on the southern grounds appear to be of better quality - less flathead and more tuskies.
A golden sweetlip of 1.8kg was taken off Black Rock by another refugee from Queensland Shane Upton.
FISH OF THE YEAR 2020
|
Species
|
Weight
|
Angler
|
Species
|
Weight
|
Angler
|
Bream
|
2.146
2/4//20
|
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|
Jewfish
|
29.1400
5/3/20
|
Timmy Turtle
|
Whiting
|
1.490
12/3/20
|
Zia Jordan
Wooli
|
Snapper
|
10.875
11/6/20
|
Dwayne Bishop
Wooli
|
Flathead
|
7.200
5/3/30
|
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|
Pelagic
|
Spanish mackerel
27.500
7/5/20
|
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|
Tailor
|
7.000
6/8/20
|
Mark Billen
Iluka
|
Bass
|
1.378
9/4/20
|
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|
Blackfish
|
1.700
27/2/20
|
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|
Other edible species
|
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
|
Steve Pateman
Iluka
FISH OF THE WEEK
|
Species
|
Wt (kg)
|
Location
|
Gear
|
Angler
|
Bream
|
1.030
|
Palmers Chanel
|
Rod/reel
Mullet gut
|
Mitch Salter
|
Whiting
|
|
|
Flathead
|
3.300
|
Whiting Beach
|
Rod/reel
Prawn
|
Reef Ives
|
Tailor
|
|
Blackfish
|
0.808
|
Middle Wall
|
Rod/reel
Weed
|
Terry Daly
Yamba
|
Jewfish
|
13.600
|
Black Rock
|
Rod/reel
Blue pilchard
|
Ratee Woods
Woombah
|
Snapper
|
6.200
|
Black Rock
|
Rod/reel
Pilchard
|
Ratee Woods
|
Pelagic
|
Bass
|
|
Other edible species
|
Groper
|
Wooli
|
Rod/reel
Crab
|
Jewell Fawell
Grafton