Offshore fishing has been eventful for anglers this week who have returned home with a variety of catches. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.
Fishing

Bream back on the bite in the Clarence this week

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
17th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THE back channels on the southern side of the Clarence have been really firing this week, including at Palmers Channel, which does not often appear in these columns every week - probably because two of the most ardent anglers I know live on its banks.

Mitch Salters topped the list with a bream of 1.030kg taken on mullet gut bait.

John Causley, who does much of his fishing at Shelley, scored beam from 888g to 922g.

Jimmy Barwick, of Lawrence, tried rock hopping at Lovers Point and scored a bream of 964g

The bream have returned from their spawning run and Gordon Middleton of Lawrence landed fish from 408g to 790g on a bread bait.

This was always one of my secret weapons, usually fishing for drummer at Avoca, but I scored quite a few bream and other fish as well.

A few whiting are starting to turn up again, while Reef Ives landed a flathead of 3.3kg on Whiting Beach.

The Middle Wall is also providing for Terry Daly with a fish of 808g, but Mick Brookes of Yamba has found a new secret spot around the oyster leases which produced a blackfish of 752g.

Oyster Channel is continuing to produce some big Mangrove Jack with Mat Jaques landing one of 3.15kg on mullet gut.

Crag Fewell of Grafton tried rock hopping at Wooli and returned with a groper of 5.8kg.

Offshore boats are doing particularly well on flathead on the northern grounds, as well as a mixed bag of snapper and Venus tusk fish.

However catches generally on the southern grounds appear to be of better quality - less flathead and more tuskies.

A golden sweetlip of 1.8kg was taken off Black Rock by another refugee from Queensland Shane Upton.

 

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species

Weight

Angler

Species

Weight

Angler

Bream

2.146

2/4//20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

 

Zia Jordan

Wooli

Snapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dwayne Bishop

Wooli

Flathead

7.200

5/3/30

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mackerel

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

 

7.000

6/8/20

 

Mark Billen 

Iluka

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

 

FISH OF THE WEEK

 

Species

Wt (kg)

Location

Gear

Angler

Bream

1.030

Palmers Chanel

Rod/reel 

Mullet gut

Mitch Salter
Palmers Channel

Whiting

 

   

 

Flathead

3.300

 

Whiting Beach

Rod/reel

Prawn

Reef Ives 
Yamba

Tailor

     

 

Blackfish

0.808  

 

Middle Wall

Rod/reel

Weed

Terry Daly 

Yamba

Jewfish

13.600

Black Rock  

Rod/reel

Blue pilchard  

Ratee Woods

Woombah

Snapper

6.200

Black Rock 

Rod/reel

Pilchard

Ratee Woods
Woombah

Pelagic

       

Bass

     

 

Other edible species

Groper
5.800

Wooli

Rod/reel

Crab

Jewell Fawell

Grafton

