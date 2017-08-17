Bream in for hard time at weekend

Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club members make an early start to the teams bream competition at Harwood on Sunday.

THE WATERS in the lower end of the Clarence will take a beating this weekend as anglers try to find that elusive Tim the Bream.

But for those who reckon the odds are too long, results from offshore have continued to be very good - tied in too with ideal weather.

The rock hoppers and beach anglers are also having plenty of success.

Several good bream were weighed in during the week, but alas for the competition, they were taken by Dan Pianti, of Woombah, who fished the Iluka Bluff.

Dan weighed in two fish -1.070kg and 1.060kg, but also picked up a school jewfish of 5.500kg.

If enclosed water anglers miss out on bream, they are sure to find flathead, because these have turned up in good numbers on most of the sandflats.

Biggest weighed in was the 5.000kg catch taken by Shane Simon, of Iluka, who fished the Middle Wall.

Noel Johnson, of Gulmarrad, was another who had success with a catch of 4.400kg taken off the bank at Harwood, while Martin Wicks, of Yamba, scored with one of 2.600kg taken at the Peninsula.

Although my little weather station is showing the prospect of urgently needed rain over the next few days, the way the salt has moved up the river has brought in tailor with Bob Gutteridge, of Goodwood, scoring one of 1.300kg in the back channels of Goodwood Island.

The rock hoppers are also doing well at Woody, the Iluka Bluff and on the beaches around Brooms Head.

Eden Henwood, of South Grafton, fished at Minnie for a school jewfish of 4.260kg and a trevally of just under 1kg.

But there are reports of sizeable trevally in the vicinity of the Yamba Tavern, especially at night.

Calmer seas has seen several good groper weighed in.

John Causley scored on of 4.500kg on a crab bait at Angourie, but Tobias Buder, of Yamba, did better at Lovers with a fish of 7.700kg

And his story is that he did not intend targeting this species - just wanted to wet a line.

There are still a few pelagics, especially on southern grounds where Nick Haynes, of South Grafton, returned with several fish between 11.000kg and 11.780kg from Minnie.

Snapper are being taken in good numbers on both the northern and southern grounds with Damo McClelland and John McEwan, of Iluka, having a good time at Black Rock and returning with fish between 5.000g and 5.500kg.

On the southern ground, Terry Ross, of Grafton, scored a snapper of 3.900kg off Red Cliff.

And a report from up the river suggested that the touch of warm weather has brought eels out of hibernation, with catches coming from Maclean upstream.

However the largest black eel seen for some time, well over a metre long and weighing 4.500kg, was taken at the entrance to one of the drains leading into Yamba Bay.