The mobile screening van has arrived in Grafton and is offering free screening mammograms until December 17 2020.
BreastScreen bus returns to Grafton

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 2:04 PM
THE BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van has arrived in Grafton and is offering free screening mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 until December 17 2020.

BreastScreen NSW is taking all necessary measures in relation to COVID-19, to protect women, staff and the wider community. This includes:

  • Pre-screening questions around personal health and travel
  • Limiting the number of people in the clinic/van
  • Practising social distancing and providing hand sanitiser in waiting rooms
  • A minimal contact check-in process
  • Additional cleaning of equipment and commonly used surfaces.

BreastScreen NSW North Coast director Jane Walsh says a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she said.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women,” Ms Walsh says.

Ms Walsh says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Grafton makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to the Clarence Valley means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority,” she said.

The BreastScreen NSW van is in Grafton until 17 December 2020 and is located in Pound St near Market Square. The service is free and there’s no referral needed.

BreastScreen NSW mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and secure wireless communication system. The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $62.1 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.

To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

