The two police officers had their cases mentioned at Brisbane Magistrates Court.
The two police officers had their cases mentioned at Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Breath test accused cops' case continues

John Weekes
12th Jun 2018 5:15 AM

TWO Sunshine Coast police officers charged after anti-corruption watchdogs investigated a traffic stop will have their cases mentioned again next month.

Senior Constable Rohan Peter Evans and Detective Senior Constable Naomi C'Ann Shearer were charged with misconduct in relation to public office.

On Monday, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard the case will be mentioned again on July 16.

Both police were stood down from official duties after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, and are on bail.

The CCC alleged the two plain-clothes police officers intervened when uniformed officers carried out a Mooloolaba traffic stop in July 2016, so that a driver avoided a roadside breath test.

brisbane magistrates court ccc crime and corruption commission mooloolaba naomi shearer rohan peter evans sunshine coast
