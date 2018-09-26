Menu
NEW PREMISES: CRANES staff enjoy their new river view in the old Grafton Bowling Club site. Adam Hourigan
News

Breathing life into old riverfront property

by Caitlan Charles
26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

A ONCE derelict building, the former Grafton Bowls Club has been revitalised by Cranes.

The organisation has been working on making the building, perched above the Clarence River on Kemp St, suitable for its operations.

Cranes CEO Angelena Fixter said the group wanted a new home that would meet its needs.

"Although where we were, the building was really lovely and old, but for us, this is much better,” Ms Fixter said.

"It means we can grow and experience and it's a bit more fit for purpose.”

CRANES bought the building and sold its old premises on Prince St, then brought the new premises back to life.

"We all feel really lucky, its a lovely building and the views are fantastic,” Ms Fixter said.

"It really celebrates Grafton, so we were very fortunate to be able to do that.

"Because of what it was before, it was just a bit open space, it made the renovations a bit easier... and to keep as much glass as we could so it's still got that view.”

Now, it's about moving into the future for CRANES and making the best use of the building.

"For anyone going through the NDIS, it's about focusing on activities... but it also gives us more breadth of what we can do here,” Ms Fixter said.

"For this year, we're going to solidify what we're doing, new activities and then we're going to explore what we can do with the restaurant.”

