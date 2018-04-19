Bree's blooms make the front page

BLOOMING: Bree Hiatt, of Grafton, features with her garden on the front cover of the new phonebook for the year.

BLOOMING: Bree Hiatt, of Grafton, features with her garden on the front cover of the new phonebook for the year. Adam Hourigan

BREE Hiatt is quite happy to admit she didn't know anything about growing flowers two years ago.

But with a little help from a newly discovered group of friends, her blooms will now be seen right across the North Coast on the front cover of the local phonebook.

Ms Hiatt said that couldn't have happened without the Grafton District Garden Club.

"I went along, and they're just a great community group,” she said.

"I had some great mentors in Brian Heath and Lynn Turton and they took me under their wing and they taught me everything.”

And thanks to the power of new media, Ms Hiatt's garden was chosen to front the phonebook.

"It's all due to Instagram,” she said.

"Every time I grew a flower, I took a photo of it, and then people picked up on that and said, 'Put it in the competition', for the phonebook.”

Ms Hiatt said she had well and truly caught the bug, and it was something that her whole family had become involved in.

"My husband does the irrigation, I plant the flowers and the kids help out. It was a great family activity,” she said.

"I just love it - and gardening is about community so I went to find a community group that could help me and they just took me in.”

Even Ms Hiatt's training in art has come to the fore, as she's already planning blocks of colour within her garden space.

"There's not much here at the moment but, when it comes into bloom, it'll be spectacular,” she said.

The garden club sponsors the Grafton Show this week for cut flowers and pot plants.

Ms Hiatt said there would be a beautiful display of all the hard work and dedication of the gardeners of the local community.

"The garden club has a goal to get everyone in town to grow something,” she said.

”I hope the people who have mentored me are really proud to see their work promoting our town and community.”