BREIMBA: Mighty Clarence an artistic icon for new collection

Danielle Gorogo's "Islands of Breimba" painting is the winner of the Clarence Regional Librarys Aboriginal Collection design competition.

Danielle Gorogo's "Islands of Breimba" painting is the winner of the Clarence Regional Librarys Aboriginal Collection design competition.

THE spirit and image of our mighty Clarence River will become the icon for the Clarence Regional Library’s new Aboriginal Collection.

The painting “Islands of Breimba” created by local Bundjalung/Gumbaynggirr artist Danielle Gorogo has won the Clarence Regional Library’s Aboriginal Collection art and design competition, and will feature in all print and digital branding of Clarence Regional Library’s Aboriginal Collection.

“I’m so excited to have won,” Ms Gorogo said. “This painting is about the mighty Clarence River which is the path the spirit ancestors took from the mountains down to the ocean and the islands that were created during that journey.”

>>> RELATED: A splash of colour for gallery rebirth

“The Clarence River, the largest river on the eastern seaboard, starts from the Queensland border, flowing south and northeast until it reaches the Pacific Ocean at Yamba/Iluka,” Ms Gorogo said.

“The river system includes a number of river islands. The Breimba River flows through the lands of the three nations; Bundjalung to the northwest, Gumbaynggirr to the southeast and Yaegl towards the mouth of the river.”

The Clarence Regional Library works across those same nations and the Aboriginal Collection reflects that.

Danielle Gorogo's "Islands of Breimba" painting is the winner of the Clarence Regional Librarys Aboriginal Collection design competition.

A digital copy of the work will be used to promote the library’s important Aboriginal Collection which features printed books (fiction and non-fiction), DVDs, e-books and audio books, ephemera, records, artworks, photographs, and access to online resources through the library’s website.

Clarence Regional Library launched the competition on Close the Gap Day in March with entries closing during Reconciliation Week in May. The works were judged by a panel of representatives from Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr nations. The collection will be launched in NAIDOC week in November.

“Islands of Breimba” was created with acrylic paint on 100 per cent cotton rag paper and the original work is currently on exhibition in Sydney.