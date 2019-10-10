Menu
The new and the old Grafton bridge.
Brekky meeting promises updates on local infrastructure work

Tim Howard
10th Oct 2019 6:13 PM
THE Grafton Chamber of Commerce next breakfast meeing on October 16 is shaping as a must for local peope needing to know about the latest developments in the city.

Representatives of the two of the city's newest projects, the PCYC and new bridge will provide updates on their progress and what the community can expect on their completion.

PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe will give the meeting an update on construction of the club and an estimated finish time for the works at the Grafton Indoor Centre.

Fulton Hogan community liaison officer Janice Smith will also have updates on the bridge progress and the connections to the highway upgrade project.

The meeting will also hear about the wrap up of the CCTV project and the Christmas competition.

The meeting will be held at the Clocktower Hotel from 7am on October 16. Bookings are essential. Members can pay online at www.graftonchamberofcommerce.org.au . Non-members can RSVP to office@graftonchamberofcommerce.org.au .

