Brendon Goddard is a self-described golf tragic.
AFL

Goddard concedes door closing on AFL career

by RUSSELL GOULD
13th Nov 2018 11:08 AM
BRENDON Goddard has turned his attention to golf as he admits the door has almost closed on his AFL career.

The former Essendon and St Kilda star will caddie for good friend Marcus Fraser at next week's Hong Kong Open.

"It's probably highly unlikely I'll be doing anything in the AFL bubble," Goddard said.

"The fact I'm not out there searching to play next year is probably a hidden message in the back of my mind that my time is up.

"That's not to shut the door, there's still a week or so to go with whatever happens with the draft. But it's more unlikely than it's likely."

Brendon Goddard looks to have played his final AFL game. Picture: AAP
Goddard was cut by Essendon at the end of this season, having played 129 games with the Bombers and 205 with St Kilda.

He said Fraser had indicated he would love to join forces on the golf course when the time was right.

"I just asked him initially if he had someone organised for the Australian Open and PGA, and he did," Goddard said.

"But he didn't have anyone in Hong Kong so he said he'd love to have me."

Goddard said he had caddied before in tournaments including the Australian Masters and Australian PGA.

Goddard is an avid golfer.
"I love it ... I'm a golf tragic," he said.

"You are working as a team. Golf is such an individual sport but you have your littler team, the player and caddie. It's enjoyable."

Goddard said he had always found golf an escape from football.

"I'm competitive but I've found it relaxing being on the course, and putting my phone away," he said.

"That's why I am keen to get involved with pennant golf, to feed that competitiveness."

    Local Partners