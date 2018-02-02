Brent relives past triumphs carrying relay baton

LEGEND: Hockey player Brent Livermore makes his way along Waterfall Way in Bellingen.

LEGEND: Hockey player Brent Livermore makes his way along Waterfall Way in Bellingen. Trevor Veale

THE organisers of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games might have snubbed the Clarence Valley, but one of the region's top sportspeople got his hands on the cherished item.

Yesterday former Olympic hockey gold medallist Brent Livermore carried the baton through the streets of Bellingen and his wife, children and extended family were all there to watch.

"The family from Grafton were all there and Belinda and the kids came down from the Gold Coast,” Mr Livermore said.

"It was an absolute privilege and an honour, but more so, it brought home all the achievements as an athlete and now as a high-performance coach.”

Mr Livermore believed a family member might have nominated him for the honour, but was not really sure.

"Whoever it is, I'm in their debt,” he said.

He said it was a shame the baton relay could not have taken in his home town, but the calibre of athletes taking part made it a privilege.

"Grafton is a strong hockey town, so it would have been a great acknowledgement of that, but with the calibre of athletes involved it was great fun.”

Mr Livermore shared baton relay duties with former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis.

Livermore was part of three Commonwealth Games campaigns that won gold for Australia in 1998 (Kuala Lumpur), 2002 (Manchester) and 2006 (Melbourne).

But he only collected two personal gold medals in 2002 and 2006.

Most famously, he captained the Kookaburras in 2004 when they broke the men's team's Olympic gold medal drought at Athens.

Four years earlier the midfielder had been at the heart of the Australian team's bronze medal-winning effort at Sydney.

He also played a leading role in the Kookaburra teams that dominated the Champions trophy competition for a decade from 2007, winning three gold and two silver medals.

Yesterday's leg of the baton relay reached Coffs Harbour Jetty late in the day.