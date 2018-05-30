Menu
Brett Brown, head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Basketball

76ers agree to extend head coach

by Staff writers
30th May 2018 5:32 PM

THE Philadelphia 76ers have shown head coach Brett Brown the ultimate show of confidence, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with their lead man.

That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, with Brown set to remain as head coach of the 76ers through the 2021-22 NBA season.

Brown had one year left on his contract, with this extension a clear sign that the franchise sees him as the coach to lead them through their competing stage, after he led the team through their rebuilding effort.

Over the 2017-18 regular season, the 76ers finished with a 52-30 record; an impressive feat, considering the team won just 47 games over Brown's first three seasons. That included a 10-win season in 2015-16.

"We've grown something that I think all of us, when you take a deep breath, look around and, collectively as an organisation, I'm just so proud of where we are," Brown earlier in the month.

The 76ers were eliminated from the 2018 postseason by the Boston Celtics, in the second round.

