Coach opens up on ‘amazing’ Simmons

PHILADELPHIA coach Brett Brown says his Aussie NBA star Ben Simmons exceeded all expectations this season and has the mental mettle to rise to the play-offs challenge.

In Atlanta on Tuesday night local time, Simmons pushed through a bout of gastroenteritis to help his team to a franchise record 15th straight win, only enhancing his standing in the eyes of his coach.

With one game of the regular season to go the 76ers have secured a play-offs berth on the back of a standout season from Simmons, who is odds on the secure rookie of the year honours.

The 21-year-old had to battle his stomach bug and a gibe from rookie honours rival Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who wore a pre-game warm-up shirt that spelled out the definition of a rookie as a "player in his or her first season as a professional" as a statement of how he deserved the award.

Simmons was drafted two years ago, but missed all last season with injury.

"If his argument is that I'm not a rookie, if that's his only argument, I'm in pretty good shape then. The NBA has a rule for a reason," Simmons, who qualifies for the award, said after the Hawks game.

Ben Simmons in action for Philadelphia.

"And I'm not going to wear a sweat shirt."

Despite the issues with Mitchell, praise continues to pour in for the kid from Melbourne.

Brown said Simmons just suiting up against the Hawks, with his team already minus injured All-Star Joel Embid, was another reason to be confident the young team wasn't just making up the play-off numbers.

"He's had an amazing season. He really has exceeded certainly my expectations and certainly caught the league off-guard with his skill package," Brown said after the win.

"We are all excited that we gave him the ball, turned him into a point guard and he has responded in massive ways.

"Tonight we needed him. I learned in the morning he was sick … to finally learn he was available, it's a tremendous sign of his spirit and character.

"He really wants to be part of this team and continue to lead us, especially without Joel."

LeBron James embraces Ben Simmons after the match.

Simmons was solid without being the match-winner against the Hawks, recording yet another double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) before fouling out in the final minutes.

He copped a technical foul too after being enraged by a referee's call, and conceded after the game he had to "take a breath".

Both he and Brown know the pressure, and the expectation, will lift more than a few notches when the play-offs begin.

They've spoken about it, but the coach is adamant that in Simmons, a "he could he anything" player, the 76ers hopes are in good hands.

"He's smart, he's poised. We talk at a level that I am completely comfortable with," Brown said.

"Lots of times you leave him alone and let him play, then when I've got something to say I say it.

"There is an element of freedom. I want him making decisions himself and feeling things out.

"I am privileged to have been in the league for 17 years, and to share play-off experiences when they come up, when I think it is appropriate.

"But you walk that line of, let him play, let him figure stuff out himself. Then I'll let him know if there's something important worth telling."