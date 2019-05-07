Menu
Brett Burns, aged 32, was last seen leaving the minimum-security facility on Sentry Drive, Parklea on the morning of Friday May 4.
Crime

Man wanted after leaving jail and removing monitoring device

by Adella Beaini
7th May 2019 7:12 AM
A MAN on outstanding warrants is on the run after failing to return to a correctional facility in Sydney's west last week.

Brett Burns, 32, was last seen on Friday morning leaving the minimum-security facility on Sentry Drive, Parklea, before his electronic monitoring device was removed.

Officers from Quakers Hill were notified around 7.30pm and began a manhunt to locate the man but are now appealing for public assistance after their search failed.

Burns is described as being of caucasian appearance, 165cm-170cm tall, with a fair complexion, a thin build, shaved head, and tattoos on his left leg and right arm.

He was last seen wearing black Canterbury shorts with an orange 'CCC' on the left leg, a white short sleeve 'Lacoste' shirt, and white 'Nike TN's' with a fluoro yellow sole.

Police believe he may be located in the Wyong, Rooty Hill Willmot and Lethbridge Park areas.

The public is urged not to approach Brett if he is seen, but to contact Quakers Hill police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

