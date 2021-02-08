Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 1:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

Originally published as Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

More Stories

brett sutton coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast family business hoping to move into Yamba

        Premium Content North Coast family business hoping to move into Yamba

        News Should the development application be successful, it will generate more jobs for locals.

        JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

        Premium Content JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

        News Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre this morning...

        What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

        Premium Content What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

        Opinion With a lot of love for an amazing charity effort, to complaints about traffic and...

        Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

        Premium Content Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

        News Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Northern Rivers property