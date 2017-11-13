Menu
Breward is people's choice at sport awards

PEOPLE'S CHAMP: Lawrence AFL star Georgia Breward won the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.
Matthew Elkerton
by

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: After polling more than one-fifth of the overall votes Grafton Tigers AFL star Georgia Breward was crowned the 2017 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice champion at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday night.

And it was a win the Lawrence teenager credited to the support and growth of women's AFL.

"It is extremely special for me, everyone that voted for me have been amazing, and it is just a good recognition for my sport in the area," she said. "AFL is not the strongest sport in the Clarence Valley but we are a very proud sport.

"Hopefully some girls will see the success I have achieved in the sport and it might encourage them to join up at the Tigers."

The People's Choice award received a record number of votes from the Clarence Valley public this year, pulling in almost 2000 individual votes.

Breward had 382 of those votes while the runner up, just 33 votes behind her with 18% was Dragon Boater and black belt amputee Peter Webster.

Those two were streets ahead of the competition, with BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, who won this award in 2014, in third place with 207 votes and Kalani Ives fourth with 180.

"For me and dad with all the travel to the Gold Coast and back, twice a week, this award is recognition for all the effort we have put in."

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kelle Murphy said the business was proud to present the award and recognise all local sport.

Topics:  afl aussie rules clarence valley sports awards grafton shoppingworld grafton tigers peoples choice womens afl

Grafton Daily Examiner
