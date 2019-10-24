Breward's bright future with Suns

Lawrence's Georgia Breward, 18 - has been selected by the Gold Coast Suns to play in the AFLW.

AFLW: Georgia Breward gets nervous before she plays AFL. Or as she likes to call it, "food poisoning.” "Something was wrong with the Maccas,” she'd tell her dad as they travel again up the highway for her to play.

Yet on Monday, the 18-year-old from Lawrence was calm as she watched this year's AFLW draft.

Well, maybe a few butterflies.

"The Suns had been in contact with me, so I was fairly confident.”

Still, on hearing her name as the number 91 pick, and the Gold Coast Sun's final selection, she breathed a sigh of relief.

And with that, she is now a professional sportswoman.

"It has not sunk in. It's a big deal,” she said.

"But for me it's been a long time, and I've done a lot of hard work for it, but there was a sense of relief.”

It hasn't been a smooth road for Breward, who was expected to enter the draft last year, before a torn ACL at the national championships in June last year put her career on hold.

"I didn't realise, because I was able to run on it, and a few physios couldn't tell me,” she said. "But then I had an MRI and they told me the ACL was completely snapped and I needed surgery.

"It was very frustrating.”

Faced with an operation, and the prospect that she would fall off the radar of the clubs that had paid attention, she threw herself into her rehabilitation, hitting the gym almost daily on her own.

"I just didn't want to get back to a normal use. I told mhy physio I needed to get back to a level where I could compete in elite sport,” she said.

"It was hard, especially for those first six months by myself.”

Thankfully, the Gold Coast Suns hadn't forgotten Breward, and she was able to access their professional staff to aid in the final stages of her rehab.

She is no stranger to the area, travelling to the Gold Coast at least twice a week to play in the competition, but Breward said her first trip to the national title set her on her path.

"I thought after, I'd never experienced a step up in the professionalism, and I really loved it and though that this was what I want to do,” she said.

Breward will move to the Gold Coast to be closer to her training, and also study in occupational therapy next year, and after half a match of game-time is keen to find her role in the side.

"In my club, I've been in midfield, but when I've played at the nationals I've been in the back line,” she said.

"But in my contact training I've been doing quite a bit of forward work.

"But I'll go anywhere, I'll do what I'm told. I'm just so happy I'm here.”

While Ms Breward is grateful for the opportunity to her club at the Suns, she admits to a "die-hard” support of the Richmond Tigers, citing Dustin Martin as a player she loves to watch to play.

And with the Tigers having an AFLW side this year, she said it would be amazing to play against what is now her "second” team.

"If I get that opportunity, it would be amazing. I've played at Punt Road, and it was just unbelieveable.”

As for the future, Breward said it has been a whirlwind, from starting to play five years ago to having players she's admired as teammates, texting her messages of congratulations.

"I think I'll be nervous in that first game, but I've always been nervous. In every game whether it's here or at club I want to play my best,” she said.

"I have no idea what it'll be like if I get a game.”