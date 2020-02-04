Brewery runs afoul of Clarence Valley Council

SANCTUS Brewing Co have been ordered to stop using an awning on their popular Lower Clarence premises after it was found to have been built without a development application.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said on Friday last week a request was issued to the owner in Townsend to cease use of an unauthorised awning structure.

“Unfortunately, it had been built without prior approval,” the spokesperson said.

“State law requires the business owner to submit a development application.”

The CVC spokesperson said the safety of members of the community was council’s main concern.

“NSW Planning laws are designed to keep us safe. Unauthorised structures that have received no approvals or structural certification present an unacceptable risk to the community,” the spokesperson said.

A post from Sanctus Brewing Co on Saturday morning confirmed the awning would be closed for the foreseeable future “by order of CV Council”, however the business would continue trading.

“We are open, business as usual. Apologise for any inconvenience. Please contact us if you need to make other arrangements,” the post read.