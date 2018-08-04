Legend’s massive wrap on ‘future great’ Kelly

Justin Hodges has tipped Brian Kelly to have a massive future. Picture. Phil Hillyard

FIRST, it was Greg Inglis.

Now, Latrell Mitchell.

And before long, Kangaroo great Justin Hodges can see another indigenous kid from the North Coast becoming a genuine strike centre in the NRL.

"I think Brian Kelly will be next," Hodges says of the rising Manly Sea Eagle. "I think he's a massive chance to come up and do something special.

"I love the way he runs, the way he does things in attack.

"He runs hard, really aggressive. And if you get him early ball, Kelly can really trouble defences.

"I see him is one young player who can really turn into a great centre."

Bursting onto the NRL landscape in 2017, Kelly has doubled down in his second season with the Sea Eagles and was only a dozen weeks from being named in The Daily Telegraph's 21 young guns aged 21 or younger, announced Wednesday.

Kelly has been in strong form for Manly this season. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Despite the struggles of his Manly side this year, the 22-year-old leads the Sea Eagles in tries and sits behind only NSW Origin star Tom Trbojevic for both linebreaks and tackle busts.

All of which impresses Hodges.

Now working as a Fox Sports analyst, the Queensland great insists Kelly has the potential to not only earn higher representative honours - he earned a NSW Country jersey in his rookie season - but help overhaul the lack of strike centres currently in the game.

"Right now we've only got two or three strike centres playing first grade," Hodges said. "Latrell Mitchell is the pick of them and Will Chambers is another, obviously.

Hodges believes Kelly can add to the North Coast production line that includes Latrell Mitchell and Greg Inglis. Picture: Brett Costello

"But it would be great to see the emergence of more.

"When I was playing, there seemed to be a big challenge every week. For me, Matt Cooper is the name that comes to mind first, we had some wonderful battles over a dozen years.

"But every week, there was somebody else. And I think they've always been the battles fans want to see."

Undoubtedly, the NSW North Coast is showing a knack for producing outside backs.

Inglis, who hails from Macksville, is using his 14th NRL season to help push South Sydney towards another grand final appearance.

Kelly is turning into one of the NRL’s true strike centres. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Taree product Mitchell, meanwhile, is in only his third season of top grade footy but has already helped NSW to a State of Origin series win, put the Roosters right into premiership contention, while also firming for an Australian Test debut at the end of the year.

But what impresses Hodges most: "He's a centre who brings the fear factor".

It's a trait the retired Maroon sees in Kelly, too.

A shock selection for Country in his debut season, Hodges insists the young three-quarter has the potential to one day partner up with Mitchell in the Blues backline.